Interior CS Murkomen makes maiden visit to Nyayo House

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen Tuesday held an inaugural meeting at Nyayo House with the heads of institutions in the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services led by the PS Prof. Julius Bitok and other senior officials.

The CS was apprised of the department’s priorities, achievements, plans and challenges.

Addressing the media after visiting various service counters in the building, the CS said he was very impressed with the strides the department has made to improve service delivery in the last 2 years.

He thanked his predecessor Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and staff at the department for the improvement in service delivery in the department, especially in the issuance of passports.

The CS noted that it now takes seven days to process a passport down from 30 days 2 years ago.

The CS also lauded the digitization of government services that is being undertaken through e-citizen which has surpassed its initial target of 5,000 services at inception.

He said that as of December 2024, 21,589 government services had fully been onboarded.

He pledged to work to resolve outstanding issues such as training, infrastructure, decentralization, staffing and funding to improve efficiency even further.