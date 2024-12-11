In Pictures: The inaugural Nomadic Arts Festival

The inaugural edition of Nomadic Arts Festival by Content House Kenya took place at the Chandaria Auditorium, Visa Oshwal Center, in Westlands, Nairobi.

The festival brought a number of artists and entertainers from Northern Kenya and Nairobi in a celebration of diverse art and culture, through powerful music performances, some laced with storytelling sessions responding to issues communities in the Northern Kenya region face.

KBC Digital attended the event and filed this report.

Intriguing performances, blending traditional rhythms with contemporary beats and jazz music, was the order of the day with the headlining acts including artists from Turkana Sessions–Jackson Nakuwa, Mourine Apuu, Jackson Ekori, Elizabeth Katiko and Nairobi jazz artist Eddie Grey (also festival music director).

The artists performed songs and medleys in collaboration with soulful Swahili singer Sanaipei Tande alongside Nairobi’s HVMND Orchestra a.k.a Turkana Sessions Orchestra.

Other artists from Northern Kenya who performed at the festival included Nectar Boy, Catherine Natiir, Lemarti and Akidah, who collaborated with Dylan-S, a DJ, music composer from Ewaso Records.

The festival’s after-party at Geco Central (Sarakasi Dome) saw some of Nairobi’s finest Afro-House DJs: Dylan-S, Euggy and MGM impress the crowds with tribal music mash-ups alongside Mosse Percussionist, a talented percussionist from Nairobi.

Jackie Lebo, the Festival Director and CEO of Content House Kenya shared, “Our vision was to create a platform where artists from Northern Kenya could showcase their work and rich cultural heritage to audiences who had not encountered it before and that was achieved beautifully.

“It was amazing to showcase a music extravaganza from a place of our own cultures while incorporating modern integration at the festival.”

Jackie confirms that after the successful debut, the Nomadic Arts Festival will be an annual event.

“Next year, it will be bigger, with more artists and a more vibrant marketplace. We haven’t even begun to scratch the surface in terms of community diversity, collaborations and artistic excellence possible. It might even be in a surprise location.”

With the aim of fostering economic opportunities through art, the festival also had a small marketplace for local artisans and businesses who presented their regalia and products while highlighting the positive attributes of Northern Kenya.

The Nomadic Arts Festival is the first of its kind that will continue to invite artists from other areas in Northern Kenya in collaboration with acts from Nairobi and beyond to celebrate unique forms of expression to highlight and preserve art forms from the region and create connections across cultures through music and art.