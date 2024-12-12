EntertainmentLifestyle

In Pictures: Musicians entertain guest at 61st Jamhuri celebrations

Nzula Nzyoka
By Nzula Nzyoka
2 Min Read

Dubbed the ‘Legends Edition’ this year’s Jamuhuri Day celebrations line-up paid homage to iconic Kenyan musicians who dominated the airwaves in the early 2000s.

Majimaji performs on stage/Jackson Mnyamwezi

The event which took place at Uhuru Gardens, featured performances from celebrated Genge artists, including Mejja, Jua Cali, DNA, Mr Lenny, Madtraxx, MajiMaji, and the dynamic trio P-Unit.

Collo performs/Jackson Mnyamwezi
Mr Lenny performs on stage/Jackson Mnyamwezi

These artists played a pivotal role in shaping Kenya’s urban music scene, making Genge a defining sound of its time.

Mejja Performs on stage/Jackson Mnyamwezi
Jua Cali performs on stage/Jackson Mnyamwezi

In a special tribute, Habib, the brother of the late Genge star E-Sir, performed to honour his sibling’s legacy.

E-Sir, who died in a car accident in 2003, remains one of Kenya’s most celebrated rappers.

E-Sir’s brother, Habib, performs at the Jamhuri day celebrations

The lineup also included renowned gospel artists Daddy Owen and Esther Wahome. Wahome, whose hit song “Kuna Dawa” became a household tune in 2009, joined Daddy Owen on stage as Kenya celebrated 61 years of independence.

Esther Wahome performs on stage/Jackson Mnyamwezi
Daddy Owen on stage/Jackson Mnyamwezi
