In Pictures: Musicians entertain guest at 61st Jamhuri celebrations

Dubbed the ‘Legends Edition’ this year’s Jamuhuri Day celebrations line-up paid homage to iconic Kenyan musicians who dominated the airwaves in the early 2000s.

The event which took place at Uhuru Gardens, featured performances from celebrated Genge artists, including Mejja, Jua Cali, DNA, Mr Lenny, Madtraxx, MajiMaji, and the dynamic trio P-Unit.

These artists played a pivotal role in shaping Kenya’s urban music scene, making Genge a defining sound of its time.

In a special tribute, Habib, the brother of the late Genge star E-Sir, performed to honour his sibling’s legacy.

E-Sir, who died in a car accident in 2003, remains one of Kenya’s most celebrated rappers.

The lineup also included renowned gospel artists Daddy Owen and Esther Wahome. Wahome, whose hit song “Kuna Dawa” became a household tune in 2009, joined Daddy Owen on stage as Kenya celebrated 61 years of independence.