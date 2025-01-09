Impressive KCSE results show my administration doing good job – Ruto

President William Ruto has commended the outstanding results of the 2024 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), attributing the achievement to the effective initiatives undertaken by his government.

In response to the KCSE results released today, the president expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the candidates who sat for the examination. This year, 962,512 candidates took the exam, an increase of 64,000 from the 899,453 candidates who participated the previous year.

“Matokeo ya KCSE ya mwaka uliopita yametoka. Katika matokeo haya, imeonekana wazi kuwa kuna uboreshaji katika mambo ya masomo nchini Kenya. Kuna uboreshaji tukiangalia matokeo ya jumla ya mtihani, hasa katika masomo ya STEM ambayo yalikuwa yamebaki nyuma, pamoja na kwamba wasichana zaidi walifanya mtihani huo kuliko awali,” he stated.

During his tour of the North Rift region, the head of state highlighted that his administration has made substantial investments to improve education across the country.

“The entire education sector is improving, and this is due to my commitment to hiring more teachers. So far, we have employed 76,000 teachers. Let us be honest: no other government since Kenya gained independence has employed such a number of teachers in just two years,” he remarked.

In Elgeyo Marakwet, Ruto noted that his administration is developing educational infrastructure in Kerio Valley as part of a master plan aimed at eradicating cattle rustling, enhancing security, and fostering lasting peace in the region.

“Our goal is to ensure that our youth are equipped with the necessary skills to engage in meaningful economic activities and improve their livelihoods,” he added.

President Ruto assured Kenyans that he will fulfil every promise made prior to his election, and bring joy to all citizens.

“Kazi mlinipatia nitafanya kwa bidi. Wale wengine wanataka kushindana na mimi, they are welcome. Tutakutana na wao kwa sababu kila mtu atakuja na scorecard yake,” he stated.

He said that his administration had prioritised economic revival and announced that these efforts are yielding results, as the economy has stabilized and can now focus on delivering the majority of his pledges.

“Ile kazi nitashughulikia sanasana mwaka huu ni mambo ya ujenzi wa barabara, kwa sababu pale nyuma uchumi ilikuwa na matatizo. Sasa tumedhibiti mambo ya uchumi. Sasa napanga kazi, Kenya isonge mbele,” he explained.

“Nawaomba wananchi mjisajili kupitia SHA/Taifa Care ili wakati tunapanga mambo ya afya tujue wananchi wangapi wako katika sehemu fulani, tupange dawa ya kutosha na vifaa, na tuweze kushughulikia mambo ya afya ya kila mwananchi kwa wakati ufaao,” he stated regarding the national health insurance scheme launched by his administration.