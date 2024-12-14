“I’m ready to work for Africa from day one; I don’t require an induction,” says Raila

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has reiterated his readiness to serve as the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), stating he does not require any induction to fulfil his responsibilities in the role.

During the Mjadala Afrika debate held at the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa on Friday night, Odinga made a case for his candidature,noting that his extensive experience in various leadership positions has prepared him to effectively work to address the challenges associated with the role, particularly in advocating for essential reforms to ensure the continent’s prosperity.

“We know where we are as Africa. This is why the heads of state came up with the committee on reforms. Ninety-three per cent of the resolutions passed by the assembly of heads of state are never implemented. Some of them have been proven unnecessary, while others are not implementable. Additionally, some relate to the structure and management of the AU at its headquarters,” he said.

“I am ready to work for Africa. There are reforms that will be necessary so that the AU can work more effectively. I am ready on day one when appointed and don’t need any kind of induction. I will offer the best,” said Raila in the live TV debate.

He disclosed that funding remains at the top of his agenda if he is elected to the post in February next year.

“One of the reforms I will be pushing in the AU is financial reforms, so that we are able to bring in African private sector in funding. We can create a fund (a sovereign fund) that will enable the AU to do its work,” he said.

Raila expressed confidence in the continent’s ability to finance most of its development initiatives but acknowledged the need for proper structures to ensure all member states fulfil their responsibilities.

“We can fund this organization out of our own resources on the continent, and this is what I will try to do. There is the issue of the 0.2% duty, which only 17 countries are remitting. I will work to ensure that all countries pay their dues to the African Union. This is what happens in the European Union. That is why the EU is able to fund the AU; it’s a shame. We can fund this organization out of our own resources on the continent,” he remarked.

During the two-hour debate, Raila faced off against his competitors for the position, Mahamoud Ali Youssouf of Djibouti and Richard Randriamandrato of Madagascar.