Ignore rumours, all is well, DP Kithure Kindiki assures

"All is well, I am officially back from holiday," said Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, dismissing speculations about a possible rift with President William Ruto.

The DP at a thanksgiving service in Mbeere North.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, who had been conspicuously absent from key events attended by President William Ruto, has dismissed rumours of a rift between them.

The DP clarified that the President had granted him time off to enjoy the holiday season.

Speaking Sunday at a thanksgiving service in Mbeere North, Embu County, the Deputy President assured the public that all was well within the government.

He urged Kenyans not to be misled by reports suggesting otherwise, calling them attempts to create unnecessary panic and confusion about his whereabouts.

Kindiki further emphasized that this year, the government remains committed to delivering on all promises made to the Kenyan people, assuring that all incomplete and delayed projects will be completed in due course.

He also cautioned against divisive politics that seek to derail the government’s development agenda.

“A lot of people were speculating about my whereabouts when I was on my few days off from work. All is well I am officially back, he said.

 

Reporting by Collins Anampiu

