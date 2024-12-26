IG Kanja denies police involvement in abductions

Inspector General Douglas Kanja has denied allegations of police involvement in the ongoing abductions in the country.

In a statement Thursday, the police chief expressed concern over the claims and accused the public of spreading false, fabricated, malicious, and unverified information. He regretted such narratives were aimed at tarnishing the reputation and image of the National Police Service.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the National Police Service is not involved in any abduction, and there is no police station in the Country that is holding the reported abductees,” he said.

“Whereas Kenya is a democratic country that guarantees freedom of expression, freedom not only comes with certain limitations but should at all times be exercised with utmost responsibility. We therefore appeal to the public to refrain from spreading false, fabricated, malicious, distasteful, misinformed and unverified information aimed at tarnishing the reputation and image of the National Police Service” he warned.

He clarified that all arrests are recorded in the occurrence book and suspects are subsequently arraigned in court.

He further stated that individuals who fail to meet the procedural requirements should be released from police custody.

The Inspector General is now appealing to anyone with information about a missing person to report to the nearest police station.

“The matter in question is subject to investigation by Independent Policing Oversight Authority and any other independent body. We appeal to anybody with relevant information about any missing person to report to the nearest police station” he stated.

The alleged kidnapping of three youths Bernard Kavuli, Peter Muteti, Billy Mwangi, and another individual yet to be identified, who has also been reported missing, has sparked uproar among a section of Kenyans.

IPOA said it had received the reports and launched investigations warning it would not hesitate to take action against any member of the National Police Service (NPS) found culpable.

“In line with provisions of Section 6(a) of the IPOA Act, which obligates the Authority to investigate any complaints related to disciplinary or criminal offences committed by any member of the Service, Rapid Response Teams were dispatched to the areas of incidents with instructions to obtain all information that may be relevant in unveiling the circumstances surrounding the abductions and whether there was police involvement as generally alleged,” IPOA said in a statement.

The Authority added that if any members of the National Police Service (NPS) are found culpable, appropriate action will be taken against them.