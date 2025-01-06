Local News

IEBC condemns murder of Kilifi elections boss, wants killers brought to justice

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has condemned the murder of Aisha Akinyi Abubakar, a senior elections official in Kilifi County.

Commission Secretary Marjan Hussein Marjan urged authorities to determine the motive behind her cold-blooded execution and to pursue those responsible for the horrific act.

“The Commission is deeply concerned by this horrendous incident and condemns the perpetrators behind Ms. Aisha’s death. As we condole with the family of Ms. Aisha, we call on the country’s security agencies to speedily investigate this heinous occurrence and apprehend her killers,” Marjan stated in a statement.

Reports indicate that Aisha was murdered on the night of 4th January 2025 at her home in Utange, Kisauni Constituency, Mombasa County. She was attacked alongside her son, who sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving medical attention.

The IEBC Chief Executive Officer revealed that Aisha joined the Commission in 2012 as a Constituency Elections Coordinator for Nyali and was initially deployed to Kilifi South.

“She has diligently served the Commission and risen through the ranks to the position of Acting County Elections Manager-Kilifi. Ms. Aisha was a well-trained officer who performed all her duties with utmost honesty,” he added.

