Ibrahim Mwiti died in a hit and run accident not abducted-Police

The National Police Service (NPS) has refuted claims that activist Ibrahim Mwiti was abducted before he met his untimely death.

Mwiti’s body was discovered at Thika Level 5 Hospital mortuary on January 2nd.

In a statement on Sunday, the NPS stated that based on investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Mwiti was fatally knocked down by a hit and run vehicle while riding a hired motorcycle at Spur Mall area along the Thika Super Highway.

It added that the deceased body which had visible head injuries was later transported and preserved at General Kago Hospital Mortuary as an unknown due to lack of identification documents at the accident scene, and the motorcycle secured at the Juja Traffic Office.

Consequently, the National Police Service has urged media and the general public to refrain from disseminating unverified and misleading information, likely to incite the public.