“I mean business; Taifa Care will be a great success” – President Ruto

President William Ruto assured Kenyans on Sunday that his new national health insurance programme, Taifa Care, is designed for their benefit and will be a great success.

According to President Ruto, the new health plan aims to provide universal healthcare coverage for all Kenyans, ensuring that no one is left behind.

“Mpango wetu wa Universal Health Coverage ni kuhakikisha kwamba, iwe unafanya kazi au la, iwe unapata mapato au la, serikali ya Kenya ina mpango wa matibabu kwa kila Mkenya,” he stated.

“Wakati nilisema nitafanya hii kazi (ya bima mpya ya kitaifa ya afya), watu wengine hawakuamini, lakini punde si punde watajua ya kwamba we mean business, na Wakenya wote watapata matibabu vile tuliahidi,” he added.

The President, who was attending a church service in Konoin, Bomet County, reiterated his commitment to ensuring that all Kenyans can access healthcare, regardless of their income.

“Tunataka kila mmoja wetu aende hospitalini, atibiwe na asinyimwe matibabu eti kwa sababu hana uwezo,” he remarked.

According to the head of state, his administration is particularly focused on using the new health scheme to eliminate the culture of fundraising for medical expenses, making it a thing of the past.

“Hakuna mtu tena atauza ng’ombe yake, shamba lake au ploti yake eti ndio apate kugharamia matibabu. Bima ya kitaifa ya Afya, Taifa Care, itashughulikia mambo yetu yote ya matibabu,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok and Konion Member of Parliament Brighton Yegon, who praised the new health plan as a game changer in Kenya’s health sector.

“SHA is working. We have living testimonies amongst us. Our people (who have registered) have gone to the hospital, received treatment, and were not asked to pay any money,” said Barchok

“I met a family in Sotik, Bomet County, with a hospital bill of Ksh 1.6 million. They told me that SHA covered the entire bill, and they were only asked to pay Ksh 600. Kenyans should register with SHA; it is working.” Added Konoin MP