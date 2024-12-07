Hussein Mohammed elected FKF president

Hussein Mohammed has been elected as the new Football Kenya Federation president.

Mohammed alongside his deputy Mcdonald Mariga polled 62 votes against Doris Petra’s 31 during the national elections held at Moi Kasarani Gymnasium, Nairobi.

After the 6 candidates failed to get the 50% threshold in the first round where Hussein polled 42 while his closest challenger Doris Petra had a total of 31 votes while Barry Otieno was placed third with 10 votes.

Doris and Petra later opted not to head to the run off conceding defeat leaving Hussein to coast to victory in the second round where he polled 62 votes.

Hussein who has now made a successful stab at the top seat after a previous attempt in 2011 amounted to naught has a huge task of turning around the fortunes of soccer in the country.

His election is a fresh breath of air in Kenya’s soccer administration and comes at a convenient yet critical moment when the country is set to co host the 2025 Africa Nations Championship,CHAN and 2027 AFCON Finals alongside east Africa neighbors Uganda and Tanzania.

AFC Leopards chairman was elected the new Nairobi NEC member, succeeding Michael Ouma Majua.

Shikanda stormed to victory after garnering 25 votes against Ouma’s 23, Isaac Macharia (22), James Masese (16) and Simon Mugo (2). Daniel Magara and Athanas Obango managed one vote each.

Ahmedqdar Dabar retained his seat as the North Eastern NEC member after securing 63 votes. His opponent Abdulah Salat did not get any vote in a poll that saw one vote rejected.

In the tussle for the Lower Rift Valley Region, Peter Kamau was elected the new NEC member after defeating David Bunei.

Kamau managed 46 votes against David Bunei’s 42 while two votes were spoilt.

National Super League (NSL) side 3K FC official Charles Njagi bagged the Eastern Region NEC member race with 40 votes.

Major rdt Joseph Mutwiri came in second with 29 whilevElizaphan Mbogo managed 21.

Muranga Seal chairman Robert Macharia secured the Central Region seat after scooping 54 votes against Gordon Chege’s 35. One vote was rejected.

Gabriel Mghendi retained his National Executive Committee member seat for Coast Region after amassing 54 votes.

Bandari CEO Edward Oduor wrapped up second with 29 votes. Erickson Kyongo managed 22 while Athaman Rama got seven.

Benard Korir Lagat retained the Upper Rift region NEC member seat after managing 48 votes, ahead of Solomon Tanui (35) and Evans Rono (4).

Caleb Amwayi won the Western region NEC member seat with 43 votes ahead of Nicholas Yakhama (26) and Kelvin Elegwa (21).

Collins Kalee was elected the Nyanza region NEC member with 24 votes, beating George Ong’udi (20), Stephen Otieno (18), Bavon Omwocha (17), Robert Onyango (7), Paul Mayieko (2) and Laban Jobita (1).

Kerubo Momanyi won the Woman Representative seat with 46 votes, toppling Margaret Onyango who managed 17. Charity Wangoma got nine votes and Maureen Ochieng four.