Hussein Mohammed confident Kenya will beat deadline to host CHAN 2025

Newly elected Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed has expressed confidence that Kenya will be ready to co-host the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) in February next year.

Speaking at the FKF offices at Kasarani,after forammly assuming office,Mohammed stated that he will engage with Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and other stakeholders to expedite the preparations.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has set a deadline of December 31st for Kenya to demonstrate its readiness to host the event.

If preparations are not completed, Rwanda is reportedly poised to join Uganda and Tanzania as the third co-host.

The Africa Nations Championship will take place from February 1st to 28th next year.

In addition, Kenya is set to jointly host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations alongside Tanzania and Uganda.

Sports Cabinet secretary Kipchumba Murkomen is scheduled,Tuesday December 10th to unveil a 36-member Local Organising Committee,LOC.