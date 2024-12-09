FootballSports

Hussein Mohammed confident Kenya will beat deadline to host CHAN 2025

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
1 Min Read

 

Newly elected Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed has expressed confidence that Kenya will be ready to co-host the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) in February next year.

Speaking at the FKF offices at Kasarani,after forammly assuming office,Mohammed stated that he will engage with Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and other stakeholders to expedite the preparations.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has set a deadline of December 31st for Kenya to demonstrate its readiness to host the event.

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image

 

You Might Also Like

Nyanza’s Riaroh and Team clinch KCB Golf Series at Karen Country Club
Russia’s leadership in sports, new tournament formats
Kenyan athletes must undergo 3 out of competition tests before Olympics
Harambee Stars in Antalya start preparations ahead of Russia friendly

 

If preparations are not completed, Rwanda is reportedly poised to join Uganda and Tanzania as the third co-host.

The Africa Nations Championship will take place from February 1st to 28th  next year.

In addition, Kenya is set to jointly host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations alongside Tanzania and Uganda.

 

Sports Cabinet secretary Kipchumba Murkomen is scheduled,Tuesday December 10th to unveil a 36-member Local Organising Committee,LOC.

 

 

Share This Article
Previous Article Leja business transactions exceed Ksh 250B