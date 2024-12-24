Hunt on for highway robbers as police recover stolen rice

Detectives in Kibwezi, Makueni County, have recovered 129 bags of rice that were stolen while in transit from Mombasa.

The theft occurred on December 21 when a truck driver was ambushed by highway robbers in the Machinery area of Kambu.

In his report at Makindu Police Station, the driver stated that he was overpowered by a gang of four men riding motorcycles. After assaulting him, the robbers commandeered the loaded truck and dumped the driver near Makindu.

The gang then offloaded 500 bags of rice, each weighing 25kg, from the truck before abandoning the empty vehicle and dividing the stolen goods among themselves.

Following a tip-off, DCI Makindu officers raided the home of one of the suspects, identified as Alex Mweti Kasina, 42. Upon learning that police were nearby, Kasina fled with his wife.

Outside his house, detectives found 129 of the stolen bags. Investigations are ongoing to apprehend the remaining gang members and recover the rest of the bags.