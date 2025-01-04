Homa Bay CECM raises alarm over Lake Victoria pollution

Homa Bay County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Fisheries and Blue Economy, Dr. John Agili, has expressed grave concern over the growing issue of water pollution in Lake Victoria, primarily caused by open defecation among fishermen.

Dr. Agili warned that this practice poses a severe threat to the lake’s ecosystem and jeopardizes the livelihoods of thousands who depend on its resources for fishing, domestic water use, and economic activities.

“This worsening pollution exacerbates the already fragile state of Lake Victoria, which is grappling with challenges such as water hyacinth proliferation and overfishing,” he said.

To address the issue, Dr. Agili called for a unified effort involving local leaders, fishermen, and environmental organizations.

He outlined plans to establish accessible sanitation facilities along the lakeshore and launch awareness campaigns to educate communities about the dire consequences of water pollution.

The CECM also emphasized ongoing discussions with regional and national agencies to build partnerships supporting stricter enforcement of regulations aimed at preserving the lake’s health and ensuring its sustainable use.

“These measures are critical to safeguarding the lake’s ecosystem and securing the economic future of the communities that rely on its resources,” he added.