County News

Homa Bay CECM raises alarm over Lake Victoria pollution

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read
Fishermen in Lake Victoria, Kenya. PHOTO | File

Homa Bay County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Fisheries and Blue Economy, Dr. John Agili, has expressed grave concern over the growing issue of water pollution in Lake Victoria, primarily caused by open defecation among fishermen.

Dr. Agili warned that this practice poses a severe threat to the lake’s ecosystem and jeopardizes the livelihoods of thousands who depend on its resources for fishing, domestic water use, and economic activities.

“This worsening pollution exacerbates the already fragile state of Lake Victoria, which is grappling with challenges such as water hyacinth proliferation and overfishing,” he said.

To address the issue, Dr. Agili called for a unified effort involving local leaders, fishermen, and environmental organizations.

He outlined plans to establish accessible sanitation facilities along the lakeshore and launch awareness campaigns to educate communities about the dire consequences of water pollution.

The CECM also emphasized ongoing discussions with regional and national agencies to build partnerships supporting stricter enforcement of regulations aimed at preserving the lake’s health and ensuring its sustainable use.

You Might Also Like

CS Mutua says UN Statement on protests was misleading
Committee summons Treasury CS for snubbing proceedings
Isiolo: Three killed, over 700 livestock stolen in suspected bandit attacks
Siaya civil society calls for stronger action to protect widows from GBV

“These measures are critical to safeguarding the lake’s ecosystem and securing the economic future of the communities that rely on its resources,” he added.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Limuru Country Club razed by fire, investigations underway
Next Article Italian philanthropist plans sustainable agriculture centres on Kenyan Coast
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *