Local NewsNews

Historic economic partnership agreement to headline President Ruto’s visit to UAE

Christine MuchiraKBC Digital
By
Christine Muchira
KBC Digital
2 Min Read

President William Ruto departed the country Monday evening to attend the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) Summit in the UAE, a high-level forum that convenes world leaders to advance the global sustainability agenda.

The President is scheduled to speak during the opening session of the summit, whose theme is “Exploring the Global Energy Transition.”

He will highlight Kenya’s leadership in renewable energy, particularly geothermal power, and identify opportunities for global partnerships to address energy challenges and foster green growth.

President Ruto will also hold high-level bilateral discussions with key global leaders, including His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

These discussions will focus on strengthening cooperation in energy, trade, investment, and technology, which are key pillars of Kenya’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

During the visit, Kenya and the UAE are expected to sign a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which will foster increased trade, investment, and development cooperation between the two countries.

You Might Also Like

Mashujaa Day in Pictures: President William Ruto lands at the Kerenga Airstrip
King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al Quds Committee dispatches Humanitarian aid to Gaza
KFS bans shamba system in Kinangop, sparking farmer uproar
Kenya keen on enhancing trade, investment ties with Canada

The UAE is Kenya’s sixth-largest export destination and a key market for tea, meat products, fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

The agreement is expected to further simplify export procedures, enhance market access for trade in services, and stimulate increased investments from the UAE across several sectors.

Share This Article
ByChristine Muchira
Follow:
I am a seasoned journalist and communication expert with over 12 years of experience in international and local media. My work spans high-profile event coverage, digital content management, and impactful storytelling. Passionate about inclusivity, I have contributed to raising awareness of left-handedness in education and championing effective communication across diverse platforms. Known for my integrity, reliability, and leadership, I continuously strive to make a meaningful impact in the media industry. I hold a Master of Arts in International Studies from the University of Nairobi and a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from the University of Nairobi.
Previous Article CS nominees Kagwe, Kabogo, Kinyanjui to be vetted Tuesday afternoon
Next Article Beyonce postpones January announcement amid LA wildfires
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *