High Court orders police to unconditionally release six abducted Kenyans

The High Court in Nairobi has allowed an application by the Law Society of Kenya(LSK) and granted orders directing the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and eight other state agencies to produce the six abducted persons before the court tomorrow (Tuesday) at 11am.

The Law Society of Kenya has sought orders directing the National Police Service to unconditionally release Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, Billy Mwangi, Gideon Kibet, Rony Kiplangat, and Steve Kavingo.

The court order signed by Justice Bahati Mwamuye, has also directed the Inspector General of Police to facilitate the compliance of the directive both personally and in his capacity as the IG.

The court has equally ordered the apex leaders of each of the constitutional bodies implicated in the abductions to personally appear at the full hearing of the application to answer questions raised on the arbitrary infringement of rights sanctioned by themselves or by persons under their command.

They are the National Police Service, the Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Interior and National coordination, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the National Intelligence Service, the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Attorney General.