Herder killed after illegally entering Tsavo East National Park

Kenya Wildlife says a herder, who was part of a group of 30, was killed after illegally accessing Tsavo East National Park on Sunday at Yakalicha, 16 kilometres inside Tsavo East National Park.

According to KWS, as officers patrolled the area, they encountered the armed group, leading to a violent confrontation in which the herders attacked officers with poisoned arrows and advanced aggressively. Regrettably, one herder was fatally injured.

“During the ensuing chaos, one herder was fatally injured,” KWS said in a statement. “One officer escaped by a whisker from being shot with a poisoned arrow that stuck on the firearm.”

In a statement, KWS noted that recent reports indicate that Garsen Member of Parliament, Guyo Ali Wario, has encouraged herders to illegally invade and settle within the park by making false promises about land acquisition.

” This incitement has led to, illegal construction of makeshift settlements within the park; armed herding of thousands of livestock in protected areas, posing a significant threat to wildlife and KWS personnel; and Displacement of Wildlife, poaching, bush meat trade, wildlife deaths, arsons and severe environmental degradation.”

In light of the incident, KWS extended its condolences to the family of the deceased herder, acknowledging the historically harmonious relationship that existed between the Service and the Kone community. The tragic incident has been reported to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) offices in Mutomo, Kitui County, and Garsen, Tana River County.

Meanwhile, KWS has urged local communities to respect protected areas and collaborate towards ensuring the safety of both the wildlife and residents.