Healthcare crisis looms as clinical officers reject SHA framework

The Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) has vowed not to offer services to patients under the Social Health Authority (SHA), citing alleged discrimination against its members and their facilities.

On Monday morning, KUCO officials led their members in peaceful demonstrations at the Green Park Terminus in Nairobi County before marching to Afya House and the Social Health Authority headquarters.

The clinicians protested the exclusion of over 1,000 health facilities owned by clinical officers from contracts under SHA, despite being previously contracted under the now-repealed National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

Amid chants and placards, the clinical officers decried what they termed as unfair treatment and systemic discrimination.

“We are being sidelined despite playing a critical role in delivering healthcare services to Kenyans,” one of the officials stated.

KUCO officials also expressed frustration over the withdrawal of their right to fill pre-authorization forms for patients, a responsibility that has now been reserved for Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC)-registered officials.

“We cannot accept this level of discrimination. These changes not only disadvantage clinical officers but also compromise access to healthcare for many patients,” said a KUCO representative.

The demonstrators further criticized the new SHA requirements, which stipulate that patients must begin by seeking services at Level 2 and Level 3 facilities before being referred to higher-level hospitals.

According to KUCO, this policy undermines the capacity of clinical officer-led facilities to serve patients effectively.

The union has vowed to remain firm, declaring that its members will not offer services under SHA until their grievances are addressed. “If this discrimination persists, universal health coverage (UHC) will remain an elusive dream,” the officials warned.

The peaceful march culminated at the Social Health Authority headquarters, where KUCO demanded equal treatment for clinical officers and their facilities. “We are calling for an inclusive healthcare system that recognizes all service providers equally. Our patients deserve better,” they added.

The demonstration highlighted growing tensions within the health sector as stakeholders continue to grapple with the transition from NHIF to SHA.