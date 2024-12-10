Health workers in Migori call off strike

Over 1,500 healthcare workers from various departments in Migori County have called off their planned strike following successful negotiations with the County Government.

The discussions, chaired by County Secretary Oscar Olima, resulted in an agreement on the modalities for addressing the workers’ demands.

The health workers, represented by unions such as the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO), Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN), Kenya National Union of Medical Laboratory Officers (KNUMLO), Kenya National Union of Pharmaceutical Technologists, and the Kenya Environmental Health and Public Health Practitioners Union, had previously issued a 14-day strike notice on November 25.

Their demands included overdue promotions and re-designations, solutions to persistent staff shortages, and the provision of comprehensive medical insurance coverage.

Union leaders highlighted that the last promotions in the health department were in 2018, leaving many employees stuck in the same job groups. Efforts to resolve the issue through a supplementary budget reportedly failed after the allocated funds were cut.

County Secretary Olima assured the workers that the county government would strive to meet their demands to prevent disruptions in the health sector.

His commitment was echoed by union officials present at the meeting, who confirmed they had agreed on specific timelines for fulfilling the outlined demands