Health Ministry vows to avert looming clinicians strike

The Ministry of Health has exuded confidence that ongoing talks to forestall the looming Clinical Officers’ strike will bear fruit.

Speaking a day after the talks between Governors, the Ministry of Health and the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) in Nairobi, Health Cabinet Secretary Dr Deborah Barasa has urged for patience among health practitioners vowing to address their demands.

The Ministry of Health insists there is no need for alarm among Kenyans.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Dr Deborah Barasa a consultative meeting called by Council of Governors on Tuesday in Nairobi has put the country in the right trajectory towards averting the clinicians strike.

Addressing the Media at her Afya House office in Nairobi on Wednesday, CS Barasa emphasized the Government’s keenness to ensure plans to afford all Kenyans comprehensive health under the universal health coverage is fully realized.

On Tuesday, the Kenya  Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) leadership vowed to lead its members to a nationwide strike should the national and county government fail to heed their call for the recognition and employment of healthcare providers and practitioners under the Clinical Officer Council and the reinstatement of pre-authorization rights for Clinical Officers, under the Social Health Authority SHA.

