Health Ministry committed to health workers welfare

The Ministry of Health has reiterated its commitment to improving the welfare of healthcare professionals.

In a post on X, health Cabinet Secretary Dr. Deborah Barasa said over 500 healthcare professionals in the National Government have received promotions.

She also said the Ministry is committed to clearing outstanding stipends for 100,000 Community Health Promoters by year-end.

Barasa also said that Nursing and Clinical Officer Degree interns will return to previous stipend rates, while Diploma Clinical Officer interns will be compensated according to Salaries and Remuneration Commission guidelines.

CS Barasa said the ministry is taking significant steps to support healthcare professionals in advancing Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and tackling public health issues.