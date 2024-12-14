HealthLocal News

Health CS urges public to be wary of misinformation on SHA

Barasa encouraged Kenyans enrol as members of the new health plan and discover for themselves whether the criticisms are indeed true.

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
2 Min Read

Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa has urged Kenyans to remain vigilant against misinformation regarding the newly introduced national health insurance being rolled out by the government.

Barasa who was in Kakamega County decried the dangers posed by the spread of false information, particularly by leaders, regarding the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) following the transition from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

“For politicians, let’s not be the ones saying SHI,SHA, SHO…..you are the ones who should be supporting this great agenda, so that our people – the needy, the vulnerable, and the poor in the community, can be able to access the very same services that the rich she stated.

According to the Health CS, misinformation can undermine public trust in health programmes and lead to confusion among citizens, which can be detrimental as many individuals who require health services may miss out on opportunities that could benefit them.

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image

“People should go to hospitals to see for themselves if SHA is functioning or not. Sometimes we encounter misleading information on social media. We need to provide the community with accurate messages about SHA to prevent losing lives and to ensure the success of this wonderful programme,” she remarked.

Barasa encouraged Kenyans not to rely on hearsay but to enrol as members of the new health plan and discover for themselves whether the criticisms are indeed true.

You Might Also Like

Construction of stalled Mau Mau Roads to resume, says Ruto
WHO approves new single-dose HPV vaccine to fight cervical cancer
Two rescued after building collapses in Kahawa West
President Ruto completes 4-day development tour of nyanza

“Watu wajisajili SHA, waende kwa mahospitali waonekane, pesa iletwe halafu madawa itakuja, madaktari wakuje na services ziendelee kuwa mzuri,” she said.

Share This Article
Previous Article “I’m ready to work for Africa from day one; I don’t require an induction,” says Raila
Next Article South Korea has voted to impeach President Yoon