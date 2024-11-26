Head of Public Service distances himself on alleged spying software

The Head of Public Service Felix Koskei has distanced himself from a story appearing on one of the dailies in relation to an alleged classified spying software deal.

Koskei has termed the story malicious and a deliberate attempt to tarnish his name and reputation.

The Head of Public service says no attempt was made by the media house to contact him for his response before his name and photograph were used in the published story.

Furthermore, Koskei says one Ms Mary Wachuka and Jipe Inc. associated with the spying software company are strangers to him and is demanding an immediate apology and retraction of the story failure to which he will seek legal redress.