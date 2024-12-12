Head of Maninagar Shree Swaminarayangadi Sanstan leads devotees in celebrating Kenya’s 61st Jamhuri Day and Fruit decorations

The head of Maninagar Shree Swaminarayangadi Sanstan Nairobi Gyanmahoddhi Parma Pujya Shree Jitendrapriyadasji Swamiji Maharaj today celebrated Kenya’s 61st Jamhuri Day, urging on the need for Kenyans to embrace peace and unity key for the country’s prosperity.

The ceremony, which was held at the Shree Swaminarayan Siddanth Sajivan Temple Nairobi on Swamibapa Road, Parklands, was graced by former Treasury and Economic Planning Cabinet Secretary Professor Njuguna Ndung’u, who was the chief guest.

Divine Sants tied and honoured the distinguished guest with a traditional turban, after which devotees escorted H.D.H. Gnan Mahodadhi Acharya Shree Jitendriyapriyadasji Swamiji Maharaj and the guest to the temple courtyard, where the celebrations began with Acharya Swamji Maharaj and the guest being honoured with a garland.



A flag-raising ceremony was performed by Acharya Swamiji Maharaj and the guest, after which the Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipeband – Nairobi played the national anthem and offered salutations to the Kenyan national flag. Everyone stood attentively to pay respects to the national anthem.

It was followed by Acharya Swamiji Maharaj cutting a cake and offering it to Lord Shree Swaminarayanbapa Swamibapa.

Maninagar Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan is the worldwide centre for spiritual, cultural, and social welfare.