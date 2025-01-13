Head of Government Delivery Services Peter Mbae resigns

Dr. Peter Mbae, the Head of Government Delivery Services (GDS), has resigned less than a year after his appointment.

In a letter addressed to Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service, Felix Koskei, Dr. Mbae stated that despite his dedication and commitment, unresolved issues had hindered his ability to effectively carry out his duties.

Dr. Mbae, who has held several key government positions since 2023, was appointed Head of GDS in June 2024 with the mandate to oversee the implementation of government programs and projects across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

In his resignation letter, Mbae expressed that despite his passion, focus, and consistency, the unresolved challenges he had raised repeatedly had made it impossible for him to fulfill his responsibilities.

“Despite my passion, focus, and consistency, for reasons and issues that I have consistently brought to your attention and which remain unresolved to date, it has not been possible to carry out my duties as intended. My position as Head of Government Delivery Services is no longer tenable,” the letter reads.

He announced that he is pursuing other interests, stating, “In order to be accountable to the people of Kenya, and given that my appointment was widely circulated, I respectfully request to formally disengage from this role in order to pursue other interests.”

Dr. Mbae’s government career began in January 2023 when he was appointed Secretary of Investments Promotion at the Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Industry (MITI), where he also served as Head of the Ministerial Delivery Unit.

Later, in October 2023, he was appointed Head of Ministerial Programmes in the Ministry of Public Service, Performance, and Delivery Management.

In all his roles, Dr. Mbae emphasized his commitment to achieving sustainable transformation for the Kenyan people, in line with the Kenya Kwanza Government’s manifesto.

“In all these positions, I served diligently with utmost commitment and sacrifice, driven solely by the genuine desire to achieve sustainable transformation in the lives of citizens in line with the Kenya Kwanza Govemment manifesto” he concluded.