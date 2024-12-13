Bettor stages own abduction in Kitengela after losing money

A man who staged his own abduction, inflicted cuts on his body, and demanded a Ksh100,000 ransom from his sister for his ‘release’ has been arrested.

The operation, carried out by sleuths from the DCI headquarters, took place on Friday morning within Kitengela township.

Nobert Mulwo, 25, was found bound by a rope around his legs and arms, with a bloody bandage covering his mouth. The act was a calculated move aimed at pressuring his family to pay the ransom quickly.”

Acting on a report made at Kajiado Police Station Thursday night indicating that Mulwo had been shoved in a Toyota Probox by two men who pretended to offer him a lift, DCI Crime Research and the Operations directorate moved swiftly in pursuit, tracing the alleged victim at Mutuku Lodgings in Kitengela.

Upon rescue and brief interrogation, detectives uncovered that the kidnapping was an extortion scheme orchestrated by the ‘victim’ and his accomplice only identified as Ndolo, after he (Mulwo) lost his entire November salary to betting.

The detectives recovered Ksh10,100 in cash and the handset the suspect was using to communicate with the family.

“Also taken as exhibits were a scalpel blade and bandages he was using on the self-inflicted wound to create the impression that his kidnappers were ruthless and meant business. He has been handed over to DCI Kajiado for legal processing and arraignment” the DCI said in a statement.