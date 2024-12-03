Harambee Starlets thumps  Morocco B in a friendly match

The Kenyan national women’s team Harambee Starlets thrashed Morocco 5-0 in their second international friendly match that was played at Mohammed VI football complex in Morroco.

Fasila Adhiambo opened the score for Starlets before Mwanalima Adam netted a brace just before halftime.

Violet Nanjala and Elizabeth Mideva both scored in the second half to seal the victory.

Mwanahalima was also on target twice when Harambee starlets drew 2-2 with Morocco in the first friendly match.

Harambee Starlets is using the friendly matches to prepare for the forthcoming continental assignments while Morocco is preparing for next year’s Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.

Next year’s WAFCON, is set to take place from 5 to 26 July 2025 and will feature 12 of Africa’s top national teams competing for continental glory.

South Africa, the reigning champions, are among the teams to watch in this 13th edition of the tournament.

Qualified Teams for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2024:

Morocco (Hosts), South Africa (Defending Champions), Algeria, Botswana, DR Congo, Ghana, Mali, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Tunisia, Zambia.