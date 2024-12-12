FootballSports

Harambee Starlets face Tunisia in 2026 WAFCON qualifier

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
1 Min Read

 

The national women’s soccer team Harambee Starlets will begin their quest to qualify for the 2026 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations with the preliminary round clash against Tunisia.

According to the draw conducted Thursday by CAF the first round of the qualifiers will be staged February 17-26 while the second and final round will be played on October 20-28 2025.

A total of 12 teams will qualify for the 2026 finals which will be staged in Morocco.

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image

Should Kenya advance to the second round, they will face the winner of the match between Niger and Gambia.

Kenya will be seeking to get back to the continental stage for the first time since 2016 finals.

You Might Also Like

Kenyans out to stamp authority in women’s 3000msc in Peru
200 to take part in KCB Series leg at Vetlab
Gor Mahia drawn in group B as CECAFA Kagame Cup draw is conducted
Isaac Matubi wins  NCBA Golf Series Leg  in Muthaiga

 

 

Share This Article
Previous Article Club Jojo kick off Sakaja Super Cup title defense with win as ladies matches begin
Next Article Shujaa coach Wambua confident Kenya will keep improving in IRB Circuit