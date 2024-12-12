Harambee Starlets face Tunisia in 2026 WAFCON qualifier

The national women’s soccer team Harambee Starlets will begin their quest to qualify for the 2026 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations with the preliminary round clash against Tunisia.

According to the draw conducted Thursday by CAF the first round of the qualifiers will be staged February 17-26 while the second and final round will be played on October 20-28 2025.

A total of 12 teams will qualify for the 2026 finals which will be staged in Morocco.

Should Kenya advance to the second round, they will face the winner of the match between Niger and Gambia.

Kenya will be seeking to get back to the continental stage for the first time since 2016 finals.