Haitian Prime Minister joins Kenyan MSS for Jamhuri Day

Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé on Thursday visited the Multinational Security Support (MSS) troops at LSA 2 to commemorate Jamhuri Day.

He was warmly received by Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police Godfrey Otunge – the MSS Force Commander; Normil Rameau, Director General of the Haitian National Police (HNP); and Colonel Kevron Henry, the MSS Deputy Force Commander.

During his visit, Prime Minister Fils-Aimé praised the MSS troops, led by Kenya, for their dedication and sacrifice in addressing Haiti’s security challenges. He expressed confidence in overcoming Haiti’s current struggles, drawing parallels to the resilience shown by the nation’s ancestors.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the MSS personnel’s determination and strong collaboration with the Haitian National Police, noting that the Kenyan contingent’s presence in Haiti has inspired hope for a brighter future. He extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Kenya on their 61st Jamhuri Day, recognizing the contingent’s contribution to Haiti’s quest for stability and progress.

On his part, SAIG Otunge reiterated the MSS mission’s unwavering support for the HNP in combating gang violence and fostering a safe environment for democratic elections.

He emphasized the harmonious and productive relationship between the MSS and HNP, dismissing any propaganda meant to derail the mission.

Otunge dedicated Kenya’s 61st Jamhuri Day to the Haitian people, expressing hope that peace and security will soon prevail as the mission enters its second critical phase of decisive operations.