Haiti Mission: Kenya hands over third Forward Operating Base to Guatemala

The Kenya Police Service team in Haiti has handed over the third Forward Operating Base (FOB) to the Guatemala team.

The facility, located at the Regional Office of the Far North for the General Inspectorate of the National Police of Haiti (IGPNH), was previously abandoned following gang attacks in the area.

On 28 November 2024, the Multi-National Security Support (MSS) established the FOB at the IGPNH to secure the coastline and surrounding areas.

The facility has since undergone extensive renovations sponsored by the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL).

The IGPNH FOB is a critical asset in the fight against gang activity in the region. It is designed to improve law enforcement response times in strategic areas, including the National Port, the Delmas district, and the porous coastline. These zones have been hotspots for gang-led smuggling of weapons and narcotics, activities that fuel violence and criminal operations.

The FOB was established to bring security services closer to the public, particularly in light of recent gang attacks in Solino and Delmas. MSS and its partners have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to countering gang threats and ensuring the safety of the Haitian population.

MSS remains dedicated to restoring Haiti to its former glory and safeguarding the well-being of its citizens.