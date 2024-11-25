Guru Nanak Rally:Race cancelled due to bad weather

The 2024 ARC Equator rally as well as Guru Nanak rally which was scheduled to run concurrently this weekend has been canceled due to inclement weather.

The Equator rally which is the last round of the FIA Africa rally championship was scheduled to run alongside the Guru nanak rally which is the last round of the Kenya national rally championship.

The Kenya Motorsports Federation General Manager Mwaura Njuguna said they had informed the FIA of the circumstances facing the planning and organization of the concurrent championships and they had agreed to cancel it for reasons of force majeure,which calls for such decisions due to unforeseeable circumstances .

Karan Patel and Tauseef Yusuf had already been crowned the Africa rally champions for the second year running before this cancellation while in the local scene, Samman Vohra was leading the Kenya national rally championship with his closest rival Jasmeet Chana hoping to defend his title .