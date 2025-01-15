Guo outlines her diplomatic agenda as she begins mission in Kenya

The new Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, Guo Haiyan, has expressed her commitment to strengthening the longstanding friendship between China and Kenya.

The two nations enjoy robust diplomatic and economic ties, with Kenya benefiting from numerous development initiatives provided by China. Large-scale infrastructure projects, including the Standard Gauge Railway and the Nairobi Expressway, are hallmarks of China’s involvement in Kenya.

During her presentation of credentials to President William Ruto, Guo stated that she intends to continue the work of her predecessor, Ambassador Zhou Pingjian, by deepening collaboration between Nairobi and Beijing across various sectors to ensure mutual benefits for both nations.

“During my tenure, I will faithfully fulfil my duties and exert my best efforts to strengthen the strategic mutual trust, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation between our two countries, and enhance the friendship between our peoples,” she said.

In her speech at State House Nairobi, she demonstrated a clear understanding of her responsibilities ahead. A key focus of her agenda will be implementing agreements reached at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit last year in China. At the international forum, attended by African heads of state and government, including Kenya’s President William Ruto, Chinese leader President Xi Jinping announced a significant financial assistance package for the continent, pledging nearly $51 billion over the next three years.

The funding aims to enhance China’s support for various development initiatives across the African continent and extends beyond infrastructure to include critical sectors such as agriculture, technology, and education, fostering sustainable development and modernization in African nations, thereby aiding the continent’s growth path.

According to Ambassador Guo, who was accompanied by the Chinese embassy’s Charge d’Affaires Zhang Zhizhong during her meeting with Ruto, Kenya stands to benefit from this package, and she is determined to leverage her position to achieve this goal.

“China takes great pride in its relations with Kenya and stands ready to work with Kenya to implement the consensus reached by our two leaders and the outcomes of the FOCAC Summit. We aim to deepen our friendly and mutually beneficial cooperation across various spheres, build a closer China-Kenya community with a shared future, and better benefit both countries and their peoples,” she said.

“I am deeply honoured to be appointed Chinese Ambassador to Kenya and humbled by the important responsibilities entrusted to me,” reiterated Guo.

She expressed optimism that while advocating for a mutually beneficial Sino-Kenya partnership, she will receive strong support and assistance from President Ruto and officials from his administration to ensure the success of this mission.

“May the Republic of Kenya enjoy prosperity and its people happiness. May the China-Kenya comprehensive strategic partnership grow from strength to strength,” she said.

Ambassador Guo is well-acquainted with issues touching on Kenya and the continent at large. She has held multiple positions in the Department of African Affairs at China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, showcasing her extensive knowledge of African affairs.

From 1996 to 1999, Guo was a staff member in the Department of African Affairs at the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and from 2003 to 2012, she served as the Third Secretary Deputy Director in the same division.

Furthermore, from 2015 to 2021, she held the position of Counsellor Deputy Director in the general Department of African Affairs before being appointed ambassador to Guyana later that year.

Guo is the 18th Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, taking up her position as the two countries celebrate 61 years of diplomatic relations.