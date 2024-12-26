Guests in Mombasa treated to Christmas dinner by the beach

By Anne Mburu

In the spirit of Christmas, hotels in Mombasa treated their guests to dinners by the beach, offering a unique blend of culinary excellence and breathtaking ocean views.

The beachside dinners aimed to provide an unforgettable experience for both local and international visitors.

Guests were treated to an array of carefully curated menus featuring fresh seafood, international cuisines, and Swahili delicacies. Live cooking stations dotted the beachfronts, where chefs skillfully prepared dishes to guests’ specifications, showcasing the region’s rich culinary heritage.

A notable highlight was the inclusion of locally sourced ingredients, which emphasised sustainability while supporting local communities.

Candlelit tables set against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean, accompanied by the soothing sounds of waves, created a serene and intimate setting.

Many hotels enhanced the experience with live entertainment, including traditional Taarab music and acrobatic performances, adding a cultural dimension to the evening.