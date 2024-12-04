Guehi writes on rainbow armband despite FA reminder

Marc Guehi wrote a ‘Jesus loves you’ message on his rainbow captain’s armband for Crystal Palace’s match at Ipswich Town, despite being reminded by the Football Association that religious messaging on kit is banned.

The rainbow armbands are being worn as Premier League clubs show support for LGBTQ+ inclusion in sport by taking part in charity Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign.

The Football Association told Guehi and his club that religious messaging on kit is banned after the 24-year-old’s rainbow armband in Palace’s draw against Newcastle United on Saturday had the message ‘I love Jesus’ written on it.

Ipswich Town captain Sam Morsy did not wear a rainbow armband again on Tuesday, after his club said he elected not to do so at the weekend because of his “religious beliefs”.

Following his side’s 1-0 victory at Portman Road, Palace manager Oliver Glasner appealed for “calm” about the issue.

“Everyone now is about integration, no discrimination and Marc as well,” Glasner told Amazon Prime.

“We all have the same opinion. We are in sports and in sports we are always against discrimination and any kind of abuse, and Marc as well.”

Glasner said he spoke to Guehi about the issue before the match, adding the England international is “not a child”.

“He has his opinion and we accept and respect every opinion,” added Glasner.

“This is the quote of this campaign, it’s being tolerant and Marc is very tolerant so everything is fine.”

Guehi’s actions on Saturday risked a formal FA charge.

Rule A4 of the FA’s kit and advertising regulations prohibit the “appearance on, or incorporation in, any item of clothing, football boots or other equipment of any religious message”.

The Rainbow Laces support from Premier League club began on 29 November 29 and runs to 5 December.

A Stonewall spokesperson said on Tuesday: “It has been incredible to see so many football teams at all levels support our campaign to make sport safer and more inclusive for all.

“When we see clubs show their support for LGBTQ+ inclusion, it helps people feel safe and welcome both on and off the pitch. It is up to individuals to choose if and how they show their support for LGBTQ+ inclusion in sport.”