Grapes & Goals: The Latest New Year’s Eve Trend

Grape-eating under the table appears to be the New Year’s Eve trend Kenyans are buzzing about this year as fireworks and champagne take a back seat!

The quirky tradition, which has gone viral on TikTok, combines equal parts superstition and fun as Kenyans set their goals for the new year.

The grape-eating ritual originated in Spain, where it’s called las doce uvas de la suerte—“the twelve lucky grapes.”

For over a century, Spaniards have devoured one grape for each stroke of the clock at midnight, believing it brings prosperity for the 12 months ahead.

Thanks to social media, the tradition has now found a global audience, with TikTok leading the charge.

Here in Kenya, grape-stocking is in full swing, with TikTok creators showing off their juicy hauls.

“Seedless grapes only,” warned one user in a hilarious tutorial, “unless you want to spend New Year’s choking instead of manifesting!”

While many Kenyans are excited to try the trend, not everyone is convinced.

Influencer Saumu Sauti, who joined the grape-eating squad last year, is now urging her followers to reconsider.

“Don’t eat the grapes. Just pray,” she shared in a TikTok video. “Tell God what you want for the new year.”

Still, others see the tradition as a fun and harmless way to celebrate.

“Why not start the year with a laugh, some luck, and a healthy snack?” asked one Kenyan user, who plans to host a grape-themed countdown party.

As with any trend, Kenyans are putting their own unique spin on the ritual.

Some TikTokers are pairing the tradition with Kenyan gospel hits, while others are challenging friends to see who can finish all 12 grapes before the clock strikes 12:01.

Whether you’re in it for the luck, the love, or just the laughs, it’s a chance to start 2024 with a dose of positivity.