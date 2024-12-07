Gov’t urged to partner with residents to transform Nairobi into a smart city

The government has been urged to collaborate with Resident Associations (RAs) to digitize operations and services as part of efforts to transform Nairobi into a smart, 24-hour economy city.

Jubilee Holdings Ltd Group CEO Julius Kipng’etich emphasized that Resident Associations are made up of professionals and talents with the capacity to drive Nairobi’s transformation into a modern, smart city.

“Close collaboration between the government and Resident Associations will significantly improve Nairobi’s urban environment for citizens, visitors, and businesses while boosting efficiency and sustainability,” Kipng’etich stated.

He encouraged members of Resident Associations to actively participate in Nairobi’s transformation and help restore the city’s lost glory, pointing out that in advanced economies, smart cities thrive through collaboration between governments and resident associations.

“We need a clean, secure, and well-connected city. This will improve the quality of life for residents and attract investments, ultimately stimulating high economic growth,” he added during the 6th Annual Resident Associations Excellence Awards (ARAEA) Gala Dinner hosted by the Kenya Alliance of Resident Associations (KARA) in Nairobi.

Kipng’etich noted that while Nairobi has experienced rapid growth over the last three decades, weak governance structures hinder its progress, necessitating close collaboration among the two levels of government, professionals, and Resident Associations.

He argued that vibrant Resident Associations are crucial in tackling emerging challenges and promoting sustainable growth.

“Resident Associations are well positioned to address larger macroeconomic issues, such as fixing physical infrastructure and recreation facilities, as part of a broader strategy to make Nairobi a functional and livable city,” he said.

Kipng’etich also highlighted Nairobi’s untapped opportunities, such as tourism, waste management, and the development of a 24-hour economy, citing Kigali’s “Umuganda” concept, a monthly community service day in Rwanda, as a behaviour change model that Nairobi could adopt to improve cleanliness and community engagement.

KARA CEO Henry Ochieng explained that the ARAEA Awards recognize outstanding initiatives by Resident Associations, providing a platform for sharing success stories and replicating best practices across neighbourhoods.

This year’s awards showcased impactful initiatives addressing local challenges, including environmental programs, public safety, and civic engagement platforms.

Notable partners in the event included Kenya Power, Safaricom PLC, CTM Ltd, Jamii Telecommunications Ltd, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, NCBA Bank, Bingwa Services, and the Royal Danish Embassy in Kenya.

Among the winners, the Kilimani Project Foundation received the Mawasiliano Award for its innovative communication strategies. South Coast Residents Association and Kilimani Project Foundation were recognized in the Ujenzi category for their efforts against illegal developments.

City of Kisumu Urban Areas Association and Garden Ridgeways Residents Association Usalama were honoured for promoting neighbourhood security, while Kenya Komarock Residents Association won the Drug Abuse Prevention category.

Garden Ridgeways Residents Association also excelled in the Maji category for improving access to water services.

Other recognized groups included Kiamunyi Miti Moja Residents Association (Nakuru), Imara Daima Estate Association, and City Park Welfare Association for their impactful contributions to their communities.

The ARAEA Awards celebrate and honour Resident Associations that have excelled in championing the interests of their members and addressing key local challenges to improve neighbourhoods across Kenya.