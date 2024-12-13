Gov’t to fast-track dual citizenship for Kenyans in diaspora

The government will fast-track dual citizenship applications for Kenyans who were forced to renounce their citizenship before the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution.

Immigration Principal Secretary Julius Bitok announced the initiative, emphasizing that it aims to help Kenyans abroad utilize constitutional provisions on dual nationality while strengthening ties with their homeland.

“By fast-tracking dual citizenship applications, we are enabling Kenyans abroad to reclaim their identity and contribute to the economic development of our nation,” said Bitok.

The PS noted that regaining Kenyan citizenship would encourage Kenyans in the diaspora who acquired other nationalities to invest more in their country of birth.

He was speaking at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre’s COMESA grounds during the flag-off of this year’s International Migrants Day walk.

The event, organized by the National Coordination Mechanism on Migration and the International Organization for Migration, highlights the benefits of migration and cross-border movement.

The government is also keen on facilitating the migration of Kenyans seeking job opportunities abroad while attracting investments and unique expertise back into the country.

“We are focused on attracting high-net-worth visitors and investors through the new Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) system, which simplifies travel while enhancing tourism and business opportunities,” he added.

Currently, an estimated three million Kenyans live in the diaspora, many of whom hold dual citizenship.

However, a significant number renounced their Kenyan citizenship before the 2010 Constitution as a precondition for acquiring other nationalities.

Section 16 of the Constitution provides for dual nationality. Kenyans wishing to reclaim their citizenship can submit applications online through the eCitizen platform or the Directorate of Immigration website.