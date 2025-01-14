Govt to expedite issuance of title deeds – DP Kindiki

Kenyans seeking title deeds will now have easier access to these documents following a fresh government directive to all land registries to hasten the processing of this critical land ownership document.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki stated on Tuesday that the Kenya Kwanza government has streamlined the issuance of title deeds as it opens more registries across the country.

Currently, 200,000 titles are ready for issuance nationwide, as the government aims to reduce the percentage of landowners without legal documentation.

Speaking on Tuesday while issuing title deeds to hundreds of residents in the Njukini and Eldoro areas of Taita Taveta County, the DP noted that President William Ruto is keen on ensuring Kenyans can ascertain ownership of their land as quickly as possible.

“President William Ruto is aware of the land challenges in this region. As he promised when he came here, we will ensure that all Kenyans who rightfully own land in Taita Taveta County and every part of the country get title deeds easily and on time,” said the DP.

To facilitate access to registries in Taita Taveta County, Prof. Kindiki announced that two new land offices will be established for residents to apply for the documents.

“We will gazette immediately two land registries in the County. The first in Taveta and the other, in Voi town. We don’t want Wananchi to travel for hundreds of kilometres to get access to land services,” added the Deputy President.

The Deputy President oversaw the issuance of 3,545 title deeds to the residents of Njukini and Eldoro.

“We are working with the area MP John Bwire to make sure those in far-flung areas receive their titles nearer their homes,” added Prof. Kindiki in Eldoro.

Lands Principal Secretary Nixon Korir stated that the Ministry has made it easier for citizens to acquire titles.

“The government is working hard to ensure all Kenyans who own land acquire title deeds. We have already issued titles to the people of Elgeyo Marakwet, Meru, Kilifi, Taita Taveta and Narok counties and soon we will be in Makueni, Homa Bay and other counties,” said the PS.

Mr Korir added that the government is focused on reducing the current 60 percent of Kenyans without title deeds.

Taita Taveta Woman Representative Lydia Haika expressed gratitude for the government’s prioritisation of their concerns after a long wait for title deeds.

“As the people of Taita Taveta, we appreciate the Deputy President and the President for the love they have shown to us. We are fully behind the government as it rolls out development in our county and across the nation. It is time for development and service to the people. Let us allow the President and the Deputy President to serve the people,” said the Woman Representative.

Taveta MP John Bwire thanked the government for the development initiatives in the region.

“This government has brought development to Taita Taveta. We have title deeds, new roads under construction and ongoing irrigation projects. We will continue working with President William Ruto’s government,” said the MP.

At the same time, the DP warned contractors delaying the completion of key infrastructure projects in the county that action will be taken against them.

“We will take keen interest in the ongoing markets and others in the county and across the country to make sure they are completed on time to stimulate the local economies and improve the lives of the people,” said the DP.

He also assured residents that the construction of the 66km Taveta-Njukini-Chala-Rombo-Illasit road will commence as scheduled.