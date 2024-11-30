Govt releases Ksh.965 Million to cover stipends, salary arrears for medical interns

The Ministry of Health announced on Saturday that it has disbursed funds to settle monthly stipends and accrued arrears owed to medical interns.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa, the Ksh. 965 million allocated will benefit nursing officer interns, clinical officer interns, medical officer interns, and pharmacist interns.

“This marks a significant milestone in our commitment to supporting healthcare professionals at the foundation of their careers while strengthening Kenya’s healthcare system,” she said.

The total disbursement includes Ksh. 528,615,125 allocated for arrears payments and Ksh. 110,668,070 for regular payments to nursing and clinical officer interns. An additional Ksh. 326,592,150 has been designated for arrears payments for medical officer interns, dental officer interns, and pharmacist interns, Barasa explained.

The CS says the latest payment ensures that all posted interns in the specified categories receive their dues promptly. She stated that this action reflects the Ministry’s dedication to addressing the welfare of healthcare workers.

“Internship programs are a critical component of Kenya’s healthcare system, providing hands-on experience that bridges the gap between theory and practice. By ensuring timely remuneration, the Ministry affirms its commitment to fostering a conducive environment for professional growth, thereby enhancing the quality of care delivered to Kenyans,” she said.

Barasa praised the contributions of medical interns in the country, noting that their role is pivotal in achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and advancing Kenya’s health agenda.

“The Ministry of Health remains committed to resolving any pending issues and ensuring that similar challenges do not arise in the future,” she said.

The Minister also disclosed that ongoing negotiations are taking place with healthcare unions to finalize the respective Collective Bargaining Agreements in compliance with relevant laws and court directives.