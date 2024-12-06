Govt prioritizes welfare of police officers and their families – Mudavadi

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi affirmed the Kenya Kwanza administration’s commitment to the well-being of police officers and their loved ones.

Speaking during a ceremony to honor the men and women of the National Police Service and Prisons Service who lost their lives in the line of duty over the past year, Mudavadi, who also serves as the acting Cabinet Secretary for Interior, reiterated the government’s focus on addressing the various challenges faced by law enforcement personnel as they work to maintain law and order in the nation.

“As a government, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to enhancing the welfare and working conditions of our officers and their families,” he stated at the event held at the National Police College Embakasi “A” Campus (APTC).

According to Mudavadi, key initiatives include providing decent housing, improving medical services, and offering counseling for those facing mental or social challenges.

He also disclosed that the establishment of a Veterans Endowment Fund is in progress, with the necessary legislation already underway, as promised last year.

While recognizing the support extended to the families of fallen officers, the Prime Cabinet Secretary urged the National Police Service to ensure they receive all necessary assistance, including the opportunity for some family members to join the service.

“It is comforting to note that six widows and three orphans were recruited during the last cohort in January 2023. I am assured that qualified widows, widowers, orphans, and next of kin will continue to be considered in subsequent recruitments,” he said.

“We remain deeply inspired by their courage and commitment. Let us, in turn, redouble our efforts to serve with integrity, resilience, and an unshakable sense of duty to protect and improve the security of our country,” Mudavadi added.