Govt launches aerial drone programme to combat Quelea birds

The Government has launched an aerial application of bird repellents to control the Quelea bird menace devastating wheat and barley farms.

This innovative solution seeks to protect crops, safeguard farmers’ livelihoods, and enhance food security amid significant losses caused by the infestation.

Speaking at the launch, in Mau Narok, Narok County, Dr Paul Ronoh, Principal Secretary for the State Department for Agriculture, described the intervention as a timely and efficient response to the crisis.

“The exercise we have launched today will ensure that within the next five days, the quelea bird menace is brought under control,” he said.

The use of drones for targeted application of repellents marks a shift towards modern agricultural practices in pest control.

“This innovative solution not only salvages the current season’s harvest but also restores confidence among farmers to continue planting,” Dr Ronoh explained.

“It ensures the stability of Kenya’s food systems by protecting one of our key breadbasket regions.”

He said the government plans to extend the programme to other regions experiencing similar challenges.

Dr Ronoh emphasised that the intervention is part of a broader strategy to address agricultural threats proactively.

“Next season, we will be better prepared to handle such situations promptly, ensuring farmers are not left vulnerable,” he said.

In addition to pest control, the government is addressing other challenges faced by farmers.

Dr Ronoh urged millers to pay farmers for maize deliveries promptly, enabling them to prepare for future planting seasons.

He also pledged government support to settle outstanding debts owed to farmers.

Dr Ronoh reiterated the importance of collaboration between national and county governments to achieve this goal.

“This intervention is a clear demonstration of the government’s dedication to protecting our farmers and ensuring the wellbeing of millions of families across the country,” he said.