Govt keen on bolstering local technology investments

The Government is committed to creating an enabling environment that fosters investments and positions ICT as a catalyst for growth across all sectors.

During an Industry Engagement with Technology Service Providers of Kenya (TESPOK) in Nairobi, Information, Communications and the Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Dr. Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u indicated that through collaboration with the private sector, the government aims to build a thriving and inclusive ICT ecosystem that drives Kenya’s digital transformation.

She emphasized that the government recognizes the pivotal role the private sector plays in driving innovation and advancing the nation’s digital economy.

Dr Ndung’u urged private sector partners to continue investing in innovation, training, and infrastructure that will empower the next generation of African leaders.

“Your involvement is crucial to ensuring that Africa’s digital economy is inclusive and resilient,” she stated.

The ministry is currently undertaking reforms which include reviews of regulatory frameworks which seek to reposition the ICT industry to both respond to emerging realities and guide the country into a future of enhanced meaningful connectivity.

ICT and Digital Economy Principal Secretary John Tanui further urged the big Corporates in ICT sector to mentor upcoming enterprises.

“There is potential for growth of new enterprises which will create more job opportunities and wealth for our country,” he noted

PS Tanui further informed the private sector of the vast opportunities to leverage in ICT, noting that approximately 9.6 million homes and businesses are targeted for broadband connectivity, 74,000 public institutions need internet connection, further pointing out the opportunities existing in e-commerce and installation of public Wi-Fis.

According to Broadcasting and Communications Principal Secretary Prof Edward Kisiang’ani, the government is banking on the private sector’s contribution to harness opportunities in the digital economy and key areas under the Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

“Kenya continues to leverage technology to drive innovation, economic growth, job creation, and improved service delivery across several sectors of the economy. In this regard, technology is now powering government services, banking, health, housing, transportation, and agribusiness. I am gratified to note that the Kenya Kwanza government is keen to scale up digital transformation as part of the wider Creative and Digital Super Highway Pillar of the Plan,” said Prof Kisiang’ani.

He noted that the digitization of government services has reduced revenue leakages in the country, he challenged the service providers to fully exploit the opportunities available and ensure the actualization of the 48pc digitization of services slated for the private sector to spur development in the digital space.

TESPOK Chairman James Turuthi, called for government’s support in addressing the challenges faced by service providers. He stated that the private sector is looking forward to liaising with the government in the development of the Critical Infrastructure Bill to solve vandalism amongst other obstacles.