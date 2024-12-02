Local News

Govt announces creation of special desks in Huduma Centers to expedite SHIF registration

Muturi expressed confidence that the new desks will also address questions raised by Kenyans about the new health plan.

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
2 Min Read

The Ministry of Public Service and Human Capital Development on Monday announced the creation of special counters in all Huduma Centers nationwide to facilitate the registration of the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) by Kenyans.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi noted that the move will streamlie services for citizens seeking to enroll in the new national health insurance scheme.

In addition to improving accessibility, Muturi disclosed that the desks will provide all the necessary information needed by the public regarding the new scheme. He expressed confidence that the new desks will address questions raised by Kenyans about the SHIF.

“I recognize that there has been confusion around SHIF and the Social Health Authority (SHA). To bridge this gap, I have directed that all Huduma Centers across the country establish SHIF desks, ensuring every Kenyan can easily access information and register,” he said.

Muturi, who is on an inspection tour of Huduma Centers in the Rift Valley region, noted that affordable healthcare, under Universal Health Coverage, is a cornerstone of the Kenya Kwanza manifesto from the 2022 campaigns, and that President Ruto’s administration is committed to fulfilling this promise.

He expressed satisfaction that the SHIF desk at the Kapsabet Huduma Centre in Nandi County is already operational and effectively serving the community.

At the same time, Muturi disclosed that his ministry is working on policies to ensure all Huduma services are offered and delivered within the shortest time possible.

