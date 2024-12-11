Governor Ndeti urges striking medics to resume work

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti has appealed to striking healthcare workers to return to work, urging them not to allow local politics to influence their work.

Speaking during her development tour across various wards in Yatta Sub-County, Governor Ndeti criticized Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Chairperson Dr. Okumu for allegedly inciting the health workers to prolong the strike while he continues to receive his salary as he is on study leave.

The governor assured the healthcare workers of her commitment to addressing their grievances. She encouraged them to remain dedicated to their duties as she works towards resolving their issues.

During the tour, Governor Ndeti launched several development projects, including health facilities, earth dams and initiatives aimed at value addition to the dams. She stocked the dams with fish fingerlings and urged residents to allow the fish to mature before harvesting for their own benefit.