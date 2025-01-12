Governor Mwangaza in dispute with County Public Service Board over staff hiring

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza and her County Public Service Board are at loggerheads over the board’s decision to hire more staff.

Kawira and her County Secretary Dr Kiambi Atheru cite lack of funds and the unsustainable wage bill while the Board insists there is a serious shortage of staff that is negatively affecting service delivery in the county.

On Wednesday last week, the board led by Virginia Kawira Miriti who is the Secretary and the Chief Executive Officer advertised at least 500 vacancies in the Health, Education, Agriculture, Water and other departments, a move that didn’t augur well with the Governor.

During a press conference, Miriti, apparently in agreement with other board members told journalists that despite the resistance from the executive office, they are determined to hire more staff to relieve overworked county employees, especially in the Health department which she said was critically understaffed.

She has since asked interested parties to continue applying for the advertised jobs, despite the executive’s order to the board to cancel the recruitment process.

“Whereas the recommended doctor to patient ratio was 1:1,000, a single doctor in Meru currently attends to 11, 761 patients. The nurse to patient ratio is pegged at 1:400, but a nurse in Meru is taking care of 1, 512 patients and this, plus the recommendation from human resource advisory committee, makes us feel there is need to bridge the gap,” said Miriti.

She added that inadequate workforce in the County translates to poor service delivery.

“We are an independent agency legally mandated to recruit staff, and this also underlines the fact that the Meru Assembly allocated Sh100million for recruitment of health staff in the 2024-2025 Financial Year budget,” said Miriti.

However , Governor Mwangaza said they were acting on the directive of the Controller of Budget not to hire more staff because the wage bill was above the legal threshold.

“Whereas the wage bill should be at 35 percent, we are 40.3 percent. We are planning to replace staff who have exited from service for various reasons but not new hiring,” said Governor Mwangaza.

She said employment will only happen if the National Government allocates more funds or her administration collects more own source revenue.

Dr Atheru said thee executive was keen to implement the Comptroller of Budget’s order against more employees.

“Consequently, there is no budget for your proposed employment. Please stop the same as we struggle to bring down the county’s wage bill which is almost half of our revenue, at the expense of the much needed development by the people of Meru,” Atheru said in a letter addressed to the board.