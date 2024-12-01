Governor Lusaka backs Church donations as Bungoma Anglican Bishop defends President Ruto’s Ksh 5M donation

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka has come to the defence of politicians making contributions to churches, asserting that such gestures align with biblical teachings.

Speaking during a thanksgiving mass at St. Crispinus Anglican Church in Bungoma town, where he delivered a Ksh 5 million donation from President William Ruto, Lusaka emphasised that supporting God’s work is both biblical and commendable.

He cited scriptures such as Leviticus 27:30, Proverbs 3:9, 2 Corinthians 9:7, Hebrews 13:16, Acts 20:35, and Deuteronomy 16:17 to back his stance.

“There is nothing wrong with leaders contributing to God’s work. The Bible encourages us to honour the Lord with our resources,” Lusaka stated.

He further urged the clergy to engage with political leaders respectfully and constructively, noting that politicians represent the people’s voice.

“We welcome criticism from the church, but let it be done with decorum and grounded on proper information,” the Governor added.

Bungoma Diocese Bishop George Mechumo, who presided over the mass, echoed Lusaka’s sentiments.

He dismissed criticism against church donations, asserting that such contributions are vital for advancing the church’s mission.

“There is no harm in accepting donations intended for God’s work,” Bishop Mechumo said, challenging those opposed to political donations to propose alternative solutions.

“Where are those critics with Ksh 5 million to replace this donation? If they have it, we are ready to return the money to the sender.”

The bishop criticised church leaders who succumb to external pressures, urging them to focus on their spiritual mandate.

“As a church, we must not be swayed by worldly forces. Instead, let us remain steadfast in preaching the gospel and fostering unity,” he said.

Bishop Mechumo affirmed that his Diocese would continue accepting contributions from leaders as long as they are used to fulfil the church’s mission.