Government to commit Ksh4B to overhaul Nairobi’s road infrastructure

The National Government will set aside Ksh4 billion in the next financial year to improve the road network within Nairobi City, President William Ruto has announced.

He said the money will be used to construct new and rehabilitate old feeder roads to improve mobility in the capital city.

Further, he assured that stalled roads started by the defunct Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) would be completed.

“We will pick them all up, finish them, and add more so that Nairobi can be the city we will all be proud to live in,” he said.

He made the remarks during a church service at the United Pentecostal Church of Kenya in Dagoretti North on Sunday.

The Head of State said he is deliberate in his efforts to improve the city’ living standards, adding that its current state is not tenable.

“Nairobi cannot remain behind as other regions of Kenya progress, and there’s no way Kenya will move forward as Nairobi lags behind,” he said.

He pledged to have the Nairobi River cleaned and restored to pristine condition within the next two years.

“I have promised the people of this city to give me this year and the next one, and Nairobi River will be clean,” he said.

He said the government is the process of finalising a contract before the end of January for the clean-up and modernisation of the river.

He said that he will soon officially commission the Nothern Collector Tunnel that will bring 140,00m3 of additional water to Nairobi estates.

On education, he announced that the National Government will allocate KSh1 billion in the next financial year to build more classrooms in Nairobi County, on top of a similar amount allocated in this financial year to build 5,0000 classrooms.

He said this is part of the affirmative action taken by his government to raise education standards in the city, especially in informal settlements.

He revealed that he is putting up 100 classrooms in Nairobi from his personal resources, including Nairobi School, State House Girls, Lenana School, and Jamhuri High School.

” I mean business on matters of the education of the children of the people of Nairobi City,” he said.

He later inspected the construction progress of a science complex, two dormitories and eight classrooms at Nairobi School.

Generally, he noted that the reforms and the increased government investment in education over the past two years have started bearing fruits.

“Even the (Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination) results that were released this week demonstrate that education is improving. We have performed better this year than last year,” he said.

He said that he is on a mission to transform Kenya and will not be distracted by critics and naysayers.

He pointed out that the economy is on a clear path of recovery, noting that inflation, the dollar exchange rate, as well as interest rates have fallen over the past two years.

He urged leaders to take advantage of the “historical moment” that lead to the formation of the broadbased government to advance the country’s development.

“We have a moment in history where God has put us together in a broadbased government so that we drive the development of our country faster and further together,” he said.

He asked the church and Kenyans of goodwill to pray for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who is running for the post of the African Union Commission Chairperson, saying the post will raise Kenya’s international profile.

“Pray for him as you pray for the nation because that position is not his, but it is for the whole continent and us as a country.”

Present at the service were Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, MPs, MCAs among other leaders.