Government outlines rationale for transitioning to LPG use in schools

The Ministry of Energy and Petroleum has outlined the government’s recent decision to advocate for the use of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in schools, aiming to replace firewood and other traditional fuels.

Ahead of the launch of LPG for public educational institutions at Jamhuri High School in Nairobi on Monday, by President William Ruto, Petroleum Principal Secretary Mohamed Liban spoke of the benefits derived from LPG use noting that the government’s adoption of LPG is intended to promote sustainable energy use.

“LPG is preferred over traditional cooking fuels due to its numerous advantages, including easy storage and transportation, reduced carbon emissions compared to firewood and charcoal, consistent burning performance, energy efficiency, and a wide range of applications,” he stated.

According to the Principal Secretary, LPG provides clean cooking solutions for households and institutions, thereby enhancing health and environmental outcomes. He added that LPG supports social development by bolstering educational activities and small enterprises, contributing to gender equality and broader societal progress.

To prepare for the full implementation of this initiative, the government has undertaken the Enhanced Liquefied Petroleum Gas Uptake Project (ELUP), a pilot project conducted in 20 educational institutions across various counties.

The pilot phase targeted technical institutions, secondary schools, and special education schools, benefitting 30,502 learners.

“During the pilot phase, each institution was provided with essential LPG infrastructure, which included two bulk LPG tanks, four 50-kg cylinders, secure enclosures, piping to the kitchens, an initial supply of seed gas, and training for kitchen staff. Additionally, sensitization sessions were held for the school community to promote safety and awareness,” the Principal Secretary remarked.

The State Department of Petroleum indicated that the pilot phase aimed to assess the accessibility of LPG, consumption patterns, cost-effectiveness compared to traditional fuels, price variations based on proximity to suppliers, and the affordability of refills for institutions. It also evaluated the acceptance and perception of LPG use among staff and students, as well as the impact of LPG adoption on learning outcomes.

The Government of Kenya aims to achieve universal access to clean cooking by 2028, motivated by the urgent need to accelerate the transition to cleaner cooking solutions to mitigate the negative impacts associated with traditional fuels.

The National LPG Growth Strategy is being implemented through a coordinated approach involving multiple government agencies and stakeholders.

The government believes that LPG will play a vital role in Kenya’s economy by supporting decentralized energy systems, creating entrepreneurial opportunities, generating local jobs, and stimulating economic growth.

Strategies to enhance LPG uptake have been devised, including reviewing the LPG policy and regulatory framework, developing bulk LPG import, storage, and handling infrastructure, promoting LPG usage for households, supplying LPG to public educational institutions, integrating LPG into the Affordable Housing Project, and supporting other LPG initiatives such as Autogas (LPG for vehicles).