Government, counties to pay Ksh3.5B medicine debt

The National and County Governments have reached an agreement to pay the debt owed to the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority, President William Ruto has said.

The President said counties have committed to pay Ksh 2 billion, while the National Government will contribute Ksh 1.5 billion to ensure hospitals receive sufficient medicine.

He explained that this will ensure the success of the government’s ambitious universal healthcare, Taifa Care,

“If we pay health insurance for citizens and hospitals do not have medicines, that money will go to waste,” he said. “All of us must work together to ensure we have adequate medicine, equipment and personnel because we want to succeed.”

Speaking in Wundanyi, Taita-Taveta County, during an extensive development tour, President Ruto emphasised the National Government’s commitment to fostering a strong working relationship with county governments to deliver services to the people.

He was accompanied by Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, Cabinet Secretaries Opiyo Wandayi (Energy), Hassan Joho (Mining) and Salim Mvurya (Trade), Taita-Taveta Governor Andrew Mwadime and MPs.

The President urged all Kenyans to register with the Social Health Authority to benefit from an enhanced medical insurance package designed to cater for everyone regardless of financial status.

“Do not wait until you are sick to register. Register today; it is free,” he said.

He reiterated his commitment to work with all leaders, regardless of political affiliation, to eradicate ethnicity and hatred.

Mr Kingi pointed out that Taifa Care would equalise health insurance coverage between the rich and the poor.

“As the President has said, it is critical to register. If you do not register and fall ill, you will end up selling your property,” he cautioned.

Governor Mwadime commended the government for rolling out road projects in the county, pointing out that this will ease transport and movement of agricultural produce to the market.

Mr Mvurya called on Kenyans and their leaders to support President Ruto’s efforts to unite the country.

Mr Opiyo commended President Ruto for initiating a new chapter in the nation’s leadership by establishing a broad-based government.

Mr Joho said he supports the President’s commitment to eradicate tribalism in the country.

The Mining Cabinet Secretary noted that the government is working to ensure minerals are processed locally to benefit residents, grow local companies and create jobs.

In Wundanyi, President Ruto commissioned the Wundanyi Sub-Station that involved the construction of 29km of a 33kV line from Voi to Mwatate, and a further 16km from Mwatate to Wundanyi.

The President connected the home of Ms Drisilla Jumwa, 86, to electricity as part of efforts to scale up the Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Project.

“We are spending Ksh 1.1 billion to connect 9,000 households in Taita-Taveta County to power, including 900 beneficiaries in Wundanyi Constituency,” he explained.

Later, President Ruto flagged off Paranga Electrification project and addressed residents of Wundanyi.

The President also launched a last mile electricity project at Sir Ramson, and laid the foundation stone for Lesesia Primary and Secondary schools.

At the same time, the President launched construction of Cess-Rekeke-Lake Jipe Road at Cessi in Taveta Constituency.

The road will boost agricultural activities by easing transportation of farm produce, support fishing around Lake Jipe, connect Kwale County to Tsavo West National Park and Lake Jipe, and unlock economic potential in the region.

At Njukini, Taveta constituency, President Ruto commissioned a last mile electricity project at Ziwani Settlement Scheme.

The President said the government has allocated KSh 1.1 billion to expand power connectivity in the county in this financial year.

He said construction of Taveta-Njukini-Ilasit road would begin in January and, when completed, will make it easy for farmers in the region to deliver their produce to markets on time.

He said the National Government is in the final stages of completing a contract for profit sharing of proceeds from the Tsavo National Park.