Government assures heightened security as festive period begins

With the festive season underway, Security authorities in the Coastal Region are ramping up security measures to ensure safety and tranquillity for residents and visitors alike.

With a comprehensive strategy in place, key areas such as beaches, hotels, slums, and high-traffic zones are receiving heightened attention, promising a secure environment for business and leisure.

Speaking at the Regional Police Headquarters, Mombasa, Coast Region Police Commander George Sedah outlined the region’s comprehensive security strategy ahead of the festive season. He stated that they have had an in-depth meeting to review and refine enhanced security measures.

He noted that the measures are meant to address the increased activities and gatherings that are anticipated during the holidays as security is already adequate and efficient in the region.

“Coast region generally is safe and will remain safe, anyone coming in the region, please feel safe and transact whatever business that brings you here with a lot of peace because we have deployed security adequately in the areas that might be challenging on matters traffics, the slums, beaches, and hotels,” Sedah reiterated.

He emphasized the adoption of a multi-agency approach, ensuring the involvement of all security agencies in the region. Each department has been assigned specific routes to manage, both during this period and beyond.

“We are going to ensure that hotels are manned by officers from the various departments and also enhance the security on the beaches to ensure everybody enjoys this festive season peacefully,” Sedah said.

He highlighted that the traffic police officers have also been elaborately deployed and rehearsed in terms of how they will manage the roads especially since there are a lot of roadworks going on. He noted that they are in good partnership with the contractors on how they will cooperate and make sure there is less jam.

He added that they have ventured into working together with the clergy to ensure that they help in sharing information in society to curb the many crimes committed by the youth.

The Chairman of the Kenya Coast Tourism Association (KCTA) Victor Shitakha, expressed optimism about the upcoming festive season, highlighting its strong potential for success. He noted that most hotels in the region are already fully booked, reflecting high demand from both domestic and international tourists.

Additionally, he mentioned that the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) is fully booked until around January 17th, further underscoring the significant influx of visitors expected during this period. This, he said, is a positive sign for the region’s tourism sector and its economic growth.

Shitakha assured security during the festive season noting that it is not only for tourists but everybody in the coastal region.

“We have seen a big improvement in matters of security over the years and we have been assured that security issues have been greatly looked at. Indeed, we have the roadworks going on so there will be some traffic issues but be sure that the police have put up good measures to ensure there will be a good flow of traffic, security even for our staff who will be leaving late from work during this period,” Shitakha reiterated.

Lastly, the speaker noted that most hotels are full, with an average booking of 90%, particularly due to the East African Community Inter-Parliamentary games scheduled from December 3rd to 18th.